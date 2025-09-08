Monday’s Info To Go

The memories and the damage still linger from last year’s hurricanes, but we need to make sure we’re prepped for this year. The peak of hurricane season is this week on Wednesday so please take another look in the Dove Hurricane Guide.
This will help your disaster prep kit. Florida’s new sales tax holiday begins Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year.
And this is good news for scallopers. The Pasco Zone is back open to the recreational harvest of bay scallops beginning continuing through September 21st.
