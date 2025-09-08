Monday’s Info To Go

The memories and the damage still linger from last year’s hurricanes, but we need to make sure we’re prepped for this year. The peak of hurricane season is this week on Wednesday so please take another look in the Dove Hurricane Guide.

Tropicana Field ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: A general overall aerial view of Tropicana Field and stadium dome damage from Hurricane Milton on January 11, 2025 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) (Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

This will help your disaster prep kit. Florida’s new sales tax holiday begins Monday, covering hunting, fishing, and camping gear and runs through the end of the year.

FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2011, file photo, scallop meat is shucked at sea off Harpswell, Maine. Scallop prices could plunge in 2018 because fishermen are on track to harvest a high number and imports are up. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

And this is good news for scallopers. The Pasco Zone is back open to the recreational harvest of bay scallops beginning continuing through September 21st.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group