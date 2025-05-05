Mondays Go Better With Info To Go

Now this is the way to make a Monday so much better! Today is Cinco de Mayo! Tag us with those fun after-work photos, and celebrate safely.
This is also National Nurses Week, and make sure you listen every hour as we salute nurses throughout Tampa Bay and send your us your special shout outs on the Dove App at 1055thedove, brought to you by Encompass Health
We’re just weeks away from the start of hurricane season, and now is the time to prepare. This is Hurricane Preparedness Week, and the Dove Hurricane Guide has tips at @1055thedove on the app and 1055thedove.com.
Can it be!? Mother’s Day is Sunday. Enter to win daily prizes from the Gold and Diamond Source on the app or at 1055thedove.com.
Do you still have those leather pants! Get them out for Joan Jett and Billy Idol at the Amphitheatre Sunday.
©2025 Cox Media Group