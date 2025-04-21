Monday, Monday

The Lightning will open the playoffs against the Florida Panthers with home ice advantage on home ice at AMALIE Arena with Game 1 beginning at 8:30 pm tomorrow, and then and Game 2 will be at 6:30 pm on Thursday. Then it’s on the road with the series going to Sunrise with Game 3 at 1pm Saturday and Game 4 set for Monday, April 28. The start time for Game 4 is to be determined.

It’s the final week for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival in Clearwater; open Sunday-Thursday 10 am - 9 pm. Friday & Saturday 10 am - 10 pm. Additionally, Pier 60 Park features a Ferris Wheel and amusements for added thrills.

Ann-Ventures Walk to Defeat ALS

ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s Disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet, but when we work together to raise funds for research, we’re on our way to a cure. Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online.

Florida dolphin in rehabilitation after being rescued Florida dolphin in rehabilitation after being rescued

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s exclusive Aqua Gala, taking place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. This one-of-a-kind event is set to be the highlight of the season, featuring Disco Under the Sea in a vibrant celebration of community and conservation. This isn’t just an event; it’s an experience you won’t want to miss. Your attendance and sponsorship not only ensure the success of this unforgettable evening but also play an integral role in supporting Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s mission to protect and conserve marine life. Please see more information here: AquaGala - Clearwater Marine Aquarium. AquaGala is a key fundraiser for the aquarium, enabling us to continue our mission of rescue, rehabilitation, and release of marine life, as well as providing the necessary care for the animals that call our aquarium home.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group