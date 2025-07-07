Monday Info To Go

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: People fill sandbags as the state prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 07, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Milton, which came just after the recent catastrophic hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 5 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall midweek. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

We’re in to the 2025 hurricane season, but there’s still a great deal to take care of after last year’s storms, and in Safety Harbor, today is day one.

There is a lot of construction work getting underway on the pier and marina, but when it’s done, city officials promise a revitalized waterfront but all that will come a cost to convenience.

Ann-Ventures The ferry is open - thanks for the photo Florida State Parks!

Caladesi Island is very much a work in progress, but the ferry started operating again this weekend. The family running the ferry would love to see you back soon.

