Monday Fun

Ann Kelly at the Florida State Fair Ann Kelly with Mama Jane Harris
By Ann Kelly

There is nothing quite like a trip to Detwiler’s, and here they grown again, bringing more jobs to the Bay area. Detwiler’s Farm Market is opening a more than 100,000-square-foot distribution facility in north Manatee County this week, and that also means a goal of adding more than 100 jobs. What this facility will be a hub for the company’s six grocery stores in Sarasota and Manatee counties, as well as strengthen local supply chains and create jobs, according to a statement from the company.

Ann-Ventures Detwiler's will bring more jobs to Tampa Bay! Photo courtesy Detwilers/Facebook

The Florida State Fair announced its theme for the upcoming season, along with an advance ticket flash sale. The Fair will run Feb. 5 through Feb. 16, and this year will commemorate 250 years of American history with its theme for the upcoming season: “America’s Sunniest Celebration.” A one-day-only advance ticket flash sale will happen this Wednesday, Oct. 1. During the sale, tickets will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., or while supplies last, with no additional fees.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Fat Beet Farm

Starting your fall decor? Open pumpkin patches include Fat Beet Farm on Hillsborough Ave and Gallaghers Pumpkin Patch is now open 7401 4th St N St Pete. Gallaghers Pumpkin and Christmas Trees is open 9am -9pm 7 days a week but is closed from Oct 31st to Nov 20th

And of course, check the Dove Hurricane Guide for the latest on Tropical Storm Imelda who will make a right-hand turn and head out to sea, but keeping it windy on the east coast.

