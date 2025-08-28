Mmmmmmm....Burgers!

By Ann Kelly

We love food. We love it enough to give it a National Holiday. Let’s talk one of our favs - National Burger Day!

Where did it get its start? It was created Mr. Hyde, a daily email service targeted at men that featured lifestyle content. Like only guys like burgers? Please.

Happy National Hamburger Day! (Doug O'Brien)

But whatever you love on a burger, or just nothing at all, Tampa Bay does not lack for a wide variety of choices. Trip Advisor give the #1 ranking to The Oxford Exchange, Yelp like Thee Burger Spot, and I could go on and on. But there are plenty of deals and freebies as always to get in on.

But what matters is what your fav is, and will you share that with us? Tag The Dove on Facebook or Instagram today at @1055thedove

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

