Mmmmmmm....Burgers!

We love food. We love it enough to give it a National Holiday. Let’s talk one of our favs - National Burger Day!

Where did it get its start? It was created Mr. Hyde, a daily email service targeted at men that featured lifestyle content. Like only guys like burgers? Please.

Happy National Hamburger Day! (Doug O'Brien)

But whatever you love on a burger, or just nothing at all, Tampa Bay does not lack for a wide variety of choices. Trip Advisor give the #1 ranking to The Oxford Exchange, Yelp like Thee Burger Spot, and I could go on and on. But there are plenty of deals and freebies as always to get in on.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

