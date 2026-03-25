Miley Cyrus says 'Hannah Montana' special is 'just a celebration': "It's all joy"

The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. It features Miley Cyrus performing your favorite Hannah hits plus a new song, "Younger You," which she wrote just for the occasion.

"It's really just something that felt like it came naturally and organically in support of this special," Miley told ABC's Good Morning America at the premiere. "So it's always exciting when I can use music to kind of translate all the emotions that I'm feeling."

Miley added paying tribute to the role that made her famous is "just a celebration."

"It's all joy. It's a gift, you know, obviously to the fans, but also for me to get to be a part of it in a way that I wasn't when I was kind of in the middle of it," she explained.

In addition to stars from Hannah Montana, the premiere attracted other celebs, including David Archuleta, who sang a duet with Miley in the show's third season. "People still remember it, they still love it, and it's a part of their childhood," David said. "And so to be a part of people's growing up is really special."

HUNTR/X singing voice Rei Ami, a huge Hannah fan, said, "Miley raised me." She also revealed that she was once "caught by a fan at a convention and they started calling me 'Asian Hannah Montana,'" adding that made the premiere a "full circle moment" for her.

Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, said that for her, "one of the coolest" things is seeing "how proud" Miley is of being Hannah Montana.

"When you see her come out [onstage in the special], it's pretty crazy," noted Tish. "She's kind of like this Miley/Hannah mix ... and I love it. It's amazing."

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