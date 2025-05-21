Michael B. Jordan to receive 2025 American Cinematheque Award

Michael B. Jordan is the next recipient of the American Cinematheque Award.

American Cinematheque, a nonprofit cultural organization, announced in a press release Wednesday that the Sinners actor would receive the award later this year during a ceremony in Beverly Hills.

According to the organization's website, the award is presented each year to "an extraordinary artist currently making a significant contribution to the art of Moving Picture."

In a statement shared in Wednesday's press release, American Cinematheque Board Chair Rick Nicita said Jordan is being celebrated for his "superb talent and purposeful vision that has made him a major power in today's movie business."

"He entered the ranks of movie stars with FRUITVALE STATION and rapidly followed it up with iconic roles in BLACK PANTHER and three CREED movies, including his directorial debut in CREED III, with more directorial efforts to come," Nicita said.

"He has become a prolific producer with multiple projects across our business and his philanthropic activities are many and wide-ranging," Nicita continued. "Most recently, his outstanding performances (yes, two performances) in the worldwide smash SINNERS have cemented his place in the upper tier of movie stars, now and in the future."

Previous American Cinematheque Award recipients include Eddie Murphy, Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams, Martin Scorsese, Denzel Washington, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Samuel L. Jackson and Nicole Kidman.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Nov. 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.