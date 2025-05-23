Memorial Day Honors

To pay tribute over the weekend, here’s a few events you can be a part of...

-Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday from 9-10 am at the Military Court of Honor in Largo Central Park.

- The American Victory Ship is celebrating its 80th anniversary and will be open for the weekend. This is only one three remaining World War II Victory class cargo ships. Take a guided tour of the engine room and the rest of the ship from 10 am to 5 pm Saturday through Monday.

Dove Daily Update The American Victory, Port Tampa. Photo credit Ann Kelly

-Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at The Florida Aquarium! Military personnel will receive a complimentary general admission ticket. No advance reservation required.

Can you handle four days with WWE? They take over the Yuengling Center starting Saturday with Saturday Night’s Main Event with John Cena. Then Sunday, it’s NXT Battleground, live event; Monday, it’s Monday Night Raw. Then finally on Tuesday, NXT on USA Network.

Heel turn: John Cena gets a dark look on his face before attacking Cody Rhodes in an unexpected heel turn. (Georgiana Dallas/WWE via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto. Watch the Rays take on the Blue Jays in MLB action Friday through Sunday at Steinbrenner Field

Will this keep you out of the water? Doubtful! The Tampa Theatre presents “Jaws” this weekend, with tickets a click away.

Ann Ventures

