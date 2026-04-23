Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller join 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 cast

Maura Higgins attends an event in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 13, 2026. / Ciara Miller attends a premiere on March 30, 2026, in New York. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Women In Film | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

We're months away from stepping back into the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but two cast members are already preparing their dance moves.

The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller were announced Wednesday as the first two cast members to join the upcoming season of DWTS.

Higgins and Miller were revealed as part of the next season's cast at Hulu's second Get Real House event held in Beverly Hills, California.

Higgins rose to fame on the fifth season of the British reality show Love Island in 2019, where she was a finalist.

She went on to become a presenter for Love Island USA, Love Island Games and Love Island USA: Aftersun.

Most recently, Higgins starred on the fourth season of The Traitors, where she was a runner-up as a "faithful."

Miller, a former travel nurse and model, joined the fifth season of the hit Bravo reality show Summer House in 2021.

Many fans have shown support for Miller amid the show's current season, airing now, after her castmates Amanda Batula and West Wilson, whom Miller dated previously, confirmed their romantic relationship in a joint statement shared on their separate Instagram Stories.

While fans are awaiting to see how things will unfold between Miller, Batula, and Wilson at the Summer House season 10 reunion, Miller is turning her attention to DWTS.

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