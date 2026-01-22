Martin Short became the talk of Selena Gomez’s wedding thanks to a cake incident

Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short in 'Only Murders in the Building." (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short nearly ruined co-star Selena Gomez's wedding with music producer Benny Blanco last September when he almost sliced a piece of the wedding cake, in an act of faux pas.

Short made an appearance Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling host Jimmy Kimmel that as he was sitting with a group of the Only Murders cast, he noticed a small cake by their section.

"I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back. So, after a few hours, they haven't cut their wedding cake yet, Steve [Martin] said he's gonna leave," Short says.

“I said, ‘Steve, you can’t leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!’ and I cut the wedding cake one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, ‘Marty!’ It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork,” says Short.

Kimmel showed a photo of the accidentally cut cake. However, the cake was repaired by the couple’s wedding coordinator and chef. While Short and Martin tried to keep it a secret so as not to ruin Gomez’s night, Gomez had the last laugh.

“I kept saying, ‘No, guys, we can’t let Selena know,’” Short said. “And Steve said, ‘Yeah, maybe we tell her in a month or something.’ And then as I was leaving, Selena came by [and said], ‘Hey Marty, I heard you tried to eat my cake.’”

Despite the mishap, Short was just happy to celebrate Gomez and Blanco’s wedding.

"You know, Selena is like an extra child of mine. I adore her so much,” says Short. “And she found this guy, and he’s the greatest guy, and they have the greatest hang, and they’re wildly in love.”

