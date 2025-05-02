Margaritas And Moscow Mules

By Ann Kelly

If you can’t wait until Monday, start the Cinco celebration today! The 33rd Annual Cinco De Mayo Festival takes over the streets of Dunedin Friday hosted by @casatinas. One heads up - there will be plenty of road closures. It opens 11am-11pm, and the Street Party kicks off at 2:00 pm.

Cinco de Mayo Stock photo of a margarita. Many restaurants are offering freebies and discounts in honor of Cinco de Mayo. (Bob Muschitz/Getty Images)

Where’s that funky oversized hat you love so much? Tomorrow is the KY Debry Watch Party at the Pier, the biggest Derby themed event in Tampa Bay at the beautiful Spa Beach Park on the St. Pete Pier. Presented by 13 Ugly Men at 3 pm. Fun fact - in 150 races, there have been three fillies, or female horses, to win the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Horse Racing Kentucky Derby entrant Rodriguez works out at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

May the 4th be with you at the historic Tampa Theatre Star Wars Day Celebration. The plan to screen the original trilogy of “Star Wars” films on Sunday. Tickets prices are $10, $7 members. Tampa Theatre on Franklin St in Tampa

