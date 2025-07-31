Making A List

The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday, and runs a full month. And now, the Hurricane Supply Kit Tax Free Shopping will also start Friday and will be be permanent. Check that list carefully for what is and is not covered. Some of those item may be tax free during the Hunting, Fishing and Camping holiday that begins in September.

Florida 2024 Back to School Sales Tax Holiday

If you love a hike over in Flatwoods, things will be a little smoky today. A Prescribed Burn is scheduled for 11 am, so you might want to find another park for today.

And if a cold brew sounds good, check out Bolts Brew Fest 2025 Friday inside AMALIE Arena. Yay AC!

