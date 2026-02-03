Make A “Glee-ful” Noise!

It’s a first! Glee Star, Matthew Morrison will make his Clearwater debut in concert at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall this Thursday, Feb 5th and some tickets are still available. Just click here.

matthew morrison

Opening day for the Florida State Fair is just days away this Thursday, running through the 16th. Great entertainment, plenty of your fav Fair food and more!

Let’s put the cool weather to great use. The Winter Olympics opening ceremony is this Friday, with the games running through the 22nd.

RADIOTHON

And before too long the Cox Media Group family will be hard at work for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital with our first annual Radiothon! It’s 24 hours commercial free love dedicated to All Children’s, and you can make a donation right now by clicking here.

Ann Ventures

Super Bowl 60 is Sunday

©2026 Cox Media Group