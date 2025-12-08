Maddie & Tae split: Find out why and what is next for the former duo Maddie Font and Tae Kerr are ending their duo “Maddie & Tae” and we have the details on why

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 27: Tae Dye (L) and Maddie Marlow (R) of Maddie & Tae perform during the New Faces of Country at CRS 2015 on February 27, 2015 at the in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

After 15 years as a duo, Maddie Marlow Font and Tae Dye Kerr are going their separate ways and ending “Maddie & Tae”. The duo shared the news with People Magazine with Maddie Font saying, “We’re leaving this open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day. We might go do some tour dates one day.”

Maddie Font went on to say “Even though we’re not gonna go on this journey as Maddie & Tae together, we’re still walking and doing life together outside of it, and I think I’m really excited to just be best friends and nurture our friendship and hot have to worry as much about the work and still get to raise our babies together. None of that changes”.

As for what’s next in their lives, Tae says she is placing her career on hold to focus on her family, which includes her husband, Grammy-winning songwriter-producer Josh Kerr, and 2 kids, 4-year-old Leighton, and son Chapel, who is just recently turned 1.

Maddie is planning on continuing her music career as a solo artist while enjoying life with her husband Jonah Font and their 2-year-old son Forrest.

