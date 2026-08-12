Lucy Davis gets support from fellow 'The Office' actress Jenna Fischer after incurable cancer diagnosis

Lucy Davis attends an event as Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood adds a Wonder Woman exhibit to DC Universe: The Exhibit at Warner Bros. Tour Center on July 31, 2017, in Burbank, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood)

Jenna Fischer has joined in on the support for Lucy Davis after the actress revealed she has incurable breast cancer.

Davis, known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the U.K. version of The Office, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a health update. She announced she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2025 and that the disease has metastasized to her bones.

"A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo," Davis wrote.

She continued, "As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that."

Davis said she wants to continue working as long as she can.

"I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life," she wrote. "For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose."

Her post garnered support from her many fans and famous friends. Fischer, who played her counterpart character Pam Beesly in the U.S. version of The Office, commented, "Beautiful post. Love you lots. And yes to working with cancer! Let's spread that message far and wide! How working is such a comfort!"

Fischer herself is a breast cancer survivor. She revealed she was living cancer free in 2024 after she had been diagnosed with triple positive breast cancer.

Davis' Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright also shared support. He commented, "Love you Lucy. Always. See you very soon." Sarah Paulson also took to the comments, writing, "you are and always have been full of magic."

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