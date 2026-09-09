Lori Loughlin files for divorce from Mossimo Giannulli

Designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin attend LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala on April 18, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. (Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

Lori Loughlin has filed for divorce from her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, nearly one year after the couple's separation became public.

The Full House actress, 62, filed for divorce on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

According to the filing, Loughlin and Giannulli married on Nov. 27, 1997, and separated Aug. 31, 2025, after 27 years and nine months of marriage.

The couple share two adult daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26.

Court documents state that Loughlin and Giannulli signed a premarital agreement on Oct. 28, 1997, about a month before their wedding, and amended the agreement on Aug. 11, 2015. Loughlin is asking for their assets and debts to be divided according to the agreements.

The filing also asks that the issue of spousal support be reserved for future determination and that attorney's fees and costs be allocated between the parties.

ABC News has reached out to Loughlin's representative for comment. ABC News attempted to reach Giannulli for comment but was unsuccessful.

The divorce filing comes a little over one year after Loughlin's representative, confirmed to Good Morning America in October 2025 that the couple had separated.

In an October 2025 report from People, Loughlin's rep Elizabeth Much said Loughlin and Giannulli were "living apart and taking a break from their marriage."

"There are no legal proceedings at this time," Much added at the time.

News of their separation came six years after Loughlin and Giannulli were charged in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

The couple pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiracy charges after prosecutors accused them of paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither had participated in the sport.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison, while Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

At her sentencing in August 2020, Loughlin apologized for her involvement in the conspiracy, saying she "made an awful decision" and "allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

Giannulli also expressed regret at his sentencing, saying at the time he took "full responsibility" for his actions.

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