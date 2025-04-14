A Little PB&J Can Go A Long Way

In the summer, when the kids are out of school and not enjoying the benefits of a meal at their schools, the local food pantries can get overwhelmed. So here’s a fun idea from Dunedin Cares to bring a slightly competitive edge to just asking for donations.

Pantry donations (Vegaa/iStock )

They would love groups or individuals to get together to hold donation drives, but here’s where they got creative with their Annual PBJ & MORE Drive. Click here and get what you need to know on becoming the top donor group.

If you’re taking on their challenge, let me know so I can give you the credit you deserve at ann.kelly@cmg.com...and thanks!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Give where you live - Dunedin Cares

Ann Kelly's Kitchen





©2025 Cox Media Group