A Little PB&J Can Go A Long Way

In the summer, when the kids are out of school and not enjoying the benefits of a meal at their schools, the local food pantries can get overwhelmed. So here’s a fun idea from Dunedin Cares to bring a slightly competitive edge to just asking for donations.
They would love groups or individuals to get together to hold donation drives, but here’s where they got creative with their Annual PBJ & MORE Drive. Click here and get what you need to know on becoming the top donor group.
If you’re taking on their challenge, let me know so I can give you the credit you deserve at ann.kelly@cmg.com...and thanks!
Give where you live - Dunedin Cares
