A Little PB&J Can Go A Long Way

Liquid? FILE PHOTO: The TSA has declared that peanut butter is a liquid. (Aleksandr Shyripa/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the summer, when the kids are out of school and not enjoying the benefits of a meal at their schools, the local food pantries can get overwhelmed. So here’s a fun idea from Dunedin Cares to bring a slightly competitive edge to just asking for donations.

Pantry donations (Vegaa/iStock )

They would love groups or individuals to get together to hold donation drives, but here’s where they got creative with their Annual PBJ & MORE Drive. Click here and get what you need to know on becoming the top donor group.

If you’re taking on their challenge, let me know so I can give you the credit you deserve at ann.kelly@cmg.com...and thanks!

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Give where you live - Dunedin Cares

Ann Kelly's Kitchen


©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!