A Little Help From Our Friends

It’s almost here! Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is Thursday! The staff at St Joes is taking a world turned upside down, and creating days filled with fun, but not without everyone’s help. Ann Kelly will be live for the Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up Thursday starting at 6 am. You don’t have to wait to donate – do that now on the Dove App at @1055thedove or right here.

Ann-Ventures Every donation will make a difference (Siegler, Nina)

This is the final week to apply low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25. The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA. Deadline is Monday.

The Bucs cheerleaders entertain the crowd during training camp.

Bucs training camp is open. Today, the vets report to the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Fans get to see the team nine practices between July 24 and August 7; the sessions on July 24 and 25 and August 1 will be open to the public with the team hosting Krewe Members, corporate partners and other select groups at the other six. The final day open to the public on Thursday, August 7 will be a joint practice with the visiting Tennessee Titans. Don’t miss the home opener featuring a celebration of 50 seasons and return of The ’76 Jersey.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group