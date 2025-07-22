A Little Help From Our Friends

Ann-Ventures You never know you might show up!
By Ann Kelly

It’s almost here! Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital is Thursday! The staff at St Joes is taking a world turned upside down, and creating days filled with fun, but not without everyone’s help. Ann Kelly will be live for the Grand Finale with a live broadcast from the Dove is coming up Thursday starting at 6 am. You don’t have to wait to donate – do that now on the Dove App at @1055thedove or right here.

Ann-Ventures Every donation will make a difference (Siegler, Nina)

This is the final week to apply low interest federal disaster loans for Florida small businesses, private nonprofits (PNP), and residents affected by severe storms and tornado occurring June 25. The declaration covers the primary county of Pinellas and adjacent counties of Hillsborough and Pasco which are eligible for both physical damage loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) from the SBA. Deadline is Monday.

The Bucs cheerleaders entertain the crowd during training camp.

Bucs training camp is open. Today, the vets report to the AdventHealth Training Center in Tampa. Fans get to see the team nine practices between July 24 and August 7; the sessions on July 24 and 25 and August 1 will be open to the public with the team hosting Krewe Members, corporate partners and other select groups at the other six. The final day open to the public on Thursday, August 7 will be a joint practice with the visiting Tennessee Titans. Don’t miss the home opener featuring a celebration of 50 seasons and return of The ’76 Jersey.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!