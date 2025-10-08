Little Feet On The Street

You may notice a lot more kids walking to school today (with parents along for the extra steps) on National Walk to School Day. Pay extra attention to those school zones and high-fives to all those wonderful school crossing guards.

On the off chance you still have a few dollars left, it’s the last day of Amazon Prime Days. Yes, it was only two days this time around.

Tropical Storm Jerry is out there, but once again be happy it appears to make that turn and head out to sea like previous systems. Check the Dove Hurricane Guide for that and more from out weather partners at Fox 13. One great reason to look - check out that weekend forecast with overnight lows in the 60’s!

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium opened the doors to the new Mote Science Education Aquarium (SEA) Aquarium at 1600 Ken Thompson Pkwy, Sarasota yesterday. It’s now open to the public.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are ready for a new season with opening night at Benchmark Arena tomorrow night. Kristy Knight will be live so before you take your seat, stop by and say hi!

Taste of the Beaches continues! After being cancelled last year due to the devastating back-to-back impacts of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce brings back the 2025 Taste of the Beaches through this Sunday.

