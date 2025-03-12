A Literary Happy Hour

It’s going to be a beautiful day and nice evening, so why not stop down on Water Street after work? Water Street Tampa is hosting Cover to Cover, a book fair for grown-ups from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy pop-up bookstores, have a seat for author talks, book signings, and there’s even a Blind Date with a Book experience.

Ann-Ventures Tampa Riverwalk - beautiful walk along the Hillsborough River

The Tampa Riverwalk is in the running for USA Today’s 10Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards, and it needs your votes to take the top spot. Voting is open now through Monday, April 8, at 11:59 a.m. and you can vote once per day online. Currently, the Riverwalk is in in 3rd place.

The River O’ Green Festival returns Saturday at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park from 11:00am – 6:00pm, as we color the Hillsborough River Green to channel the luck of the Irish!

WDUV at the River O'Green

In St Pete, it’s the 3rd Annual St. Petersburg Paddy Fest Saturday from 11am-9pm in Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N. Kids 13 & Under get in free.

The Savannah Bananas will play at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium on Saturday. This is the first time the Bananas and the Party Animals will play in an NFL stadium in 2025.

