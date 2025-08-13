LIFE HACK: Getting your kids to eat veggies without them knowing

If you are the proud parent of a picky eater, your kid is probably not too fond of vegetables. The good news is there are some products that are helpful in getting those veggie servings in without them knowing.

Veggies Made Great is a brand that incorporates vegetables into non-veggie snacks. For example, their Blueberry Oat and Chocolate Raspberry Muffins are often winners with picky eaters because they are sweet. They come frozen and individually wrapped. Just throw one in the microwave for 45 seconds and you’re set!

Another item from the frozen aisle to try is veggie tots. Green Giant makes a few dino shaped flavors like sweet potato & cauliflower and broccoli & cheese. They also have cauliflower & cheese with bacon. They’re basically “tater tots” with full servings of other veggies. Throw them in your air fryer to get them nice and crispy, and watch your kids scarf them down.

Aldi’s Simply Nature brand has their own version with a few flavors like Broccoli Bites.

Another sneaky way to get veggies into your kids’ diet is in a smoothie. The DOLE Berries ‘n Kale frozen smoothie kits are winners when it comes to adding a little green without the color or the taste.

One more trick is the Veggie Pasta from Birds Eye. These frozen pasta varieties are made from 100% vegetables and have flavors like cheddar cheese sauce, marinara, alfredo, and white cheddar cheese sauce. Just throw them in the microwave and you’ve got a delish pasta that’s healthy!