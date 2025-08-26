Let’s Get Weird!

Gulfport has always been one of my favorite cities, and this Saturday is the day to find out why! The 25th Annual Gulfport GeckoFest is this Saturday from 10 am – 8 pm and is free for the whole family. This year’s theme, “25 Years & Still Weird,” which honors Gulfport’s incredibly creative way of life. The very wacky walking parade kicks off at 6 pm and there will also be a special birthday bash for Gulfport’s favorite gecko, G. Gordon McFly! Get out the costume, enjoy the free parking and take advantage of the free courtesy shuttles.

Thursday DARE (Dachshund Adoption Rescue & Education) and The New Barker dog magazine will host a special community gathering in honor of Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day. It will be an evening offering comfort, connection, and healing for those grieving the loss of a beloved pet from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th Street North, Clearwater. It’s free and open to the Public, but please RSVP & reserve a luminary here.

Ann-Ventures The Sun take the field

Let’s Go Sun! The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club launches the defense of its history-making championship with their return to Tampa for a fireworks-filled home opener on Saturday at 8:00 p.m., kicking off the team’s 2025/26 season. The Sun are the first professional women’s sports team in Tampa Bay history to hoist a championship trophy, winning the Gainbridge Super League title to cap off their inaugural season. For more, visit TampaBaySunFC.com.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group