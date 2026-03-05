Let’s Do This, And This, And This!

What’s Good in Tampa Bay? This Saturday is the Great American Cleanup across Tampa Bay! Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, Keep Pasco Beautiful, Tampa Bay Watch and so many more groups will spend a good part of the day picking up trash, checking the shoreline, and heading out on the water to make sure that we keep it clean, especially for our wildlife. Check with your favorites group or just google Great American Cleanup for an event near you.

It’s here, and the clock on the stove is still wrong. Spring ahead when you go to bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday

Radiothon donations for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital are still being gratefully accepted. You can still donate at 1055thedove.

The Gasparilla International Film Festival is underway with closing night Sunday, and the Florida Strawberry Festival continues in Plant City, also ending Sunday.

