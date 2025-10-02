Let’s Dance!

The last time we had Rick Springfield live in our Green Room, he snapped every string on his guitar in over-the-top acoustic set! He’ll be back to kick off the weekend. Rick Springfield and Richard Marx take over the stage Friday night at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Then Saturday night, it’s The Concert – A Tribute to Abba, Ruth Eckerd Hall.

It’s also Vintage Marche Weekend down in the Skyway Marina District. First Dib Friday will cost $5 to get in, but the rest of the weekend is free. Oh, and check out the newest addition by taking a right when you come in the front door for their new coffee shop “The Brew”.

On Friday, October 3rd the Beach Theatre on Corey Ave in St Pete Beach is presenting Taylor Swift: Release Party of a Showgirl and Mean Girls on the same day, with themed decorations, photo opportunities, and a weekend of special programming that also includes The Nightmare Before Christmas. Celebrate The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters only October 3rd - 5th. See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

