Leonardo DiCaprio eulogizes Jane Goodall: 'Led with hope, always'

Leonardo DiCaprio speaks during the funeral service for conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall at the Washington National Cathedral on Nov. 12, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio paid tribute to Jane Goodall on Wednesday in a moving eulogy at the late primatologist and wildlife conservationist's funeral service in Washington, D.C.

Goodall died of natural causes on Oct. 1 at the age of 91.

The actor delivered the eulogy at Washington National Cathedral. In his speech, DiCaprio remembered Goodall as an influential and impassioned environmentalist and reflected on the personal relationship he shared with her.

"It's a privilege to stand here today honoring a person of such immense magnitude, an extraordinary woman who changed not only the world, but so many of us in it, my good friend Jane Goodall," DiCaprio began.

DiCaprio highlighted Goodall's optimism in her approach to the environmental issues plaguing the Earth.

"When most of us think about environmental issues, we tend to dwell on destruction and loss," said DiCaprio, who said Goodall "led with hope, always."

"She never lingered in despair. She focused on what could be done. She reminded us that change begins with compassion, and that our humanity is our greatest tool," he continued.

DiCaprio discussed his personal relationship with Goodall, describing her as "gentle, curious, funny, witty and absolutely unstoppable."

"We got to cross paths in so many different places — at conferences, on panels, and in friends' homes. And every single time, we'd end up tucked away in a corner talking late into the night about politics, biodiversity, and our shared hope that the next generation might do better than we have done," he said.

DiCaprio concluded, "Jane often said, 'Every day that we live, we can make an impact on the planet.' May ours be an impact of hope for her, for all living things, and for the generations to come. Thank you, Jane, for being everything you said you would be and for spending your lifetime proving it to all of us."

