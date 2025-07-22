Lattes Away!

Starbucks reveals return date for its pumpkin spice latte — one month before fall begins A promotional image for Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte. (Photo courtesy of Starbucks) (Photo courtesy of Starbucks)

Full disclosure. I don’t like pumpkin spice lattes. Never have, never will. But for those who live for them, away we go!

Starbucks thinks fall begins in the summer, so their Pumpkin Spice Latte return to store menus in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 26th.

Now answer me honestly, do you make your own year ‘round, or do you want to be among the first in line for this? Let me know by tagging me at @1055thedove on the app.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Coffee, because adulting is hard. - Unknown

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

