Larry David annoys President Barack Obama in 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness' teaser

Larry David and President Barack Obama for 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness.' (Art Streiber/HBO)

We have our first look at the new sketch comedy series from Larry David and the Obamas.

HBO has released a teaser trailer for its new series Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness. The show is produced by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground.

"President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion," according to the show's official longline, "But then Larry David called."

The trailer begins with Barack Obama making a direct-to-camera address.

"I have sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of the globe's most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David," Barack Obama says. "I'm just a producer on this show, so I don't have to deal with him day to day. But still, it's a lot."

At the time the project was announced in July 2025, David released a statement on his decision to return to television after the end of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

"Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished," David said. "And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive."

David and Jeff Schaffer wrote the series, which will feature a mix of Curb Your Enthusiasm actors and other noteworthy guest stars. Schaffer will direct the show.

Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhapppiness premieres June 26 to HBO and HBO Max.

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