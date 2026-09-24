Kristen Bell, Adam Brody star in 'Nobody Wants This' season 3 trailer

Kristen Bell as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in episode 1 of 'Nobody Wants This' season 3. (Netflix)

Everybody wants this.

Netflix has released the official trailer for Nobody Wants This season 3. It finds Kristen Bell and Adam Brody back as the agnostic podcaster Joanne and unconventional rabbi Noah. Despite their differences, the pair are a loving couple who navigate their romantic relationship amid the challenges that get thrown their way.

Bell and Brody are joined by other series regulars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

One of the biggest updates in the season 3 trailer finds Joanne and Noah having moved in together. We also see Joanne going to an Intro to Judaism conversion class, where she meets a fellow classmate played by Andrew Rannells.

"I heard about you. You know, the hot rabbi blew up his life to be with you," he tells Joanne.

"Uh, our story is a little bit more nuanced and much more romantic than that," she responds.

He stares back at her and blinks unbelievingly. "OK," he says.

The trailer also touches on the dynamic between Sasha (Simons) and Esther (Tohn) after they decided to separate back in season 2. It also hints at the underlying romantic tension between Sasha and Morgan (Lupe).

"I am done being seen as a liability. People think I'm not a perfect match for Noah, but I actually am," Joanne says at the end of the trailer.

"Jo, there is no perfect. It's perfect because it's us," Noah responds.

Nobody Wants This season 3 premieres on Netflix Oct. 22.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.