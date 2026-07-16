Kris Jenner's mother Mary Jo 'MJ' Shannon dies at 91

Kris Jenner's mom, Mary Jo (MJ) Shannon, is shown on an episode of 'Celebrity Family Feud.' (Byron Cohen/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Kris Jenner is mourning the death of her beloved mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon. She was 91 years old.

The TV personality and entrepreneur posted on Instagram Thursday that she and her family "said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ."

"There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Jenner wrote. "My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters… to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted."

She continued, "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith."

The media personality, who is a mom of six — Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — said that her mother's legacy will continue to live on in their family and traditions.

Over the years, MJ appeared with Jenner and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan on the reality shows Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

She also appeared with the family on an episode of ABC's Celebrity Family Feud.

Born on July 26, 1934, MJ was a model and also an entrepreneur.

Before the Kardashians opened their famous Calabasas clothing boutique, Dash, and launched their own clothing lines, MJ owned a clothing store called Shannon & Company in 1980, according to People.

Jenner previously talked about what it was like growing up in the store and working there with her mom when she was younger.

MJ was married three times. Her first marriage lasted only four months, according to People.

In 2017, Kim Kardashian shared a conversation with her grandmother talking about how they had similar marriage experiences.

"We have a lot in common," Kim Kardashian said in the video, which has since been taken down. "We both got married for two months once."

MJ replied, "History repeats itself."

MJ is also a two-time cancer survivor, battling both breast and colon cancer.

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