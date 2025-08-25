'KPop Demon Hunters'﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut

Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Netflix
By Josh Johnson

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million.

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen's Honey Don't!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters -- $18 million
2. Weapons -- $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday -- $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 -- $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 -- $3.7 million
7. Superman -- $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun -- $2.95 million
9. Honey Don't! -- $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $2.1 million

