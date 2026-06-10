'KPop Demon Hunters' to celebrate 'Golden' one-year anniversary with special events

A year ago nobody knew what a HUNTR/X was and nobody had ever heard of Saja Boys. But on June 20, 2025, KPop Demon Hunters took over pop culture, and now Netflix has planned special celebrations for the movie's one-year anniversary.

First, KPop Demon Hunters will return to theaters across the U.S. and the world for anniversary screenings. Check your local listings for a theater near you. Additionally, there will be free outdoor screenings of the sing-along versions of the Oscar-winning film across the U.S. starting June 19 in Salt Lake City. That will be followed by free screenings in Atlanta, San Francisco, San Diego and Brooklyn on June 20; Butte, Montana, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 24; and Cleveland, Ohio, on June 25. A different location in San Diego will host an additional screening on June 26. Visit Tudum.com for full details.

Both Netflix houses — one in Philadelphia and one in Dallas — will offer a full day of fan activities on June 20. There will be screenings all week at the Philly house.

KPop Demon Hunters became the most-watched original title in Netflix history. Its soundtrack dominated the Billboard charts, including the #1 hit "Golden," the first K-pop song in history to win a Grammy Award and the first to win an Academy Award. The film also won the best animated feature film Oscar. The voices of HUNTR/X — EJAE, Rei Ami and Audrey Nuna — have become stars in their own right, performing on TV and at live events, and a KPop Demon Hunters World Tour is coming.

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