Kit Connor, Cailee Spaeny and more cast in 'Elden Ring' live-action film

Kit Connor attends The 28th British Independent Film Awards at The Roundhouse on Nov. 30, 2025, in London, England. (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) | Cailee Spaeny attends the 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' premiere at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

The cast for the live-action Elden Ring film adaptation has been revealed.

A24 has shared the official cast list for its upcoming movie based on the popular video game as production is set to start this spring.

Kit Connor, Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird and Peter Serafinowicz are set to star in the film. A24 has dated it for release on March 3, 2028.

The specific characters each actor will play have yet to be announced.

Director Alex Garland is set to helm the movie, which is being filmed for IMAX. Elden Ring marks a reunion for Spaeny and Garland, as the actress previously starred in his film Civil War.

Connor took to his Instagram Story to confirm his casting in Garland's film.

"Ridiculously proud to be a part of this team," he wrote.

Elden Ring is a video game based on a mythological story by George R. R. Martin. It debuted in 2022 and allows players to "explore vast environments and dungeons to discover the unknown and enjoy the sense of accomplishment that comes from overcoming obstacles and challenges," according to an official description from its publisher Bandai Namco.

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