Kim Kardashian cuddling with Britney Spears is a must see

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson - Roaming Inside BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 11: TV Personality Kim Kardashian (L) and and Singer Britney Spears attend Clive Davis and the Recording Academy's 2012 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Richard Branson held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images For The Recording Academy) (Larry Busacca)
By Leeann Reilly

Kim Kardashian shared a new photo on Instagram showing Britney Spears in a snuggle session with her and Khloé Kardashian.

In the last photo of the carousel, the trio posed for a selfie in bed, with Britney looking thrilled. Kim also posted a bikini snap, flaunting her toned physique. This comes after a pajama party last month and a sexy holiday photoshoot for her “Kimsmas” TikTok Live special. Familiar faces like Kris Jenner and Snoop Dogg joined the livestream, spreading holiday cheer.

