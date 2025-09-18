Keeping It Cheesy

Like we need to wait for a day, but it’s officially National Cheeseburger Day. I like to keep it simple for the most part, but I’m always happy to slide some avocado and pickles on it.
But everyone else can come up with some, shall we say, unique. toppings. Try these for the top five.
Peanut Butter, which I haven’t tried but when it comes in at #1, it much be pretty decent. Then this one at #2 that I did try at the State Fair which used a glazed donut for a bun. It was just too much.
I wouldn’t mind giving this a try - #3 is fennel, Brie cheese, fig jam, and bacon. #4 takes up to the spicy side of life with refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Finally at #5 is pineapple on that burger with cheese.
Have a weird and wonderful addition? Tag me @1055thedove on Facebook and Instagram.
WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN
The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius. Matthew McConaughey
