Keeping It Cheesy

Washington, UNITED STATES: TO GO WITH AFP STORY-US-FOOD-RETAIL-COMPANY: Five Guys revive American love affair with the hamburger-BY JUSTIN COLE A Five Guys cheeseburger is assembled at the Chantilly, Virginia restaurant 25 June 2007. Five Guys restaurant sells about 1500-to-2000 of the all fresh, completely handmade burgers made anyway your want each day. America's hundred-billion-dollar fast-food market is already crowded and battling to retain health-conscious customers, but one company has people lining up to feast on its hamburgers and fries. AFP PHOTO/Paul J. Richards (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Like we need to wait for a day, but it’s officially National Cheeseburger Day. I like to keep it simple for the most part, but I’m always happy to slide some avocado and pickles on it.

But everyone else can come up with some, shall we say, unique. toppings. Try these for the top five.

Donut Burger

Peanut Butter, which I haven’t tried but when it comes in at #1, it much be pretty decent. Then this one at #2 that I did try at the State Fair which used a glazed donut for a bun. It was just too much.

I wouldn’t mind giving this a try - #3 is fennel, Brie cheese, fig jam, and bacon. #4 takes up to the spicy side of life with refried beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Finally at #5 is pineapple on that burger with cheese.

Have a weird and wonderful addition? Tag me @1055thedove on Facebook and Instagram.

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

The man who invented the hamburger was smart; the man who invented the cheeseburger was a genius. Matthew McConaughey

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

©2025 Cox Media Group