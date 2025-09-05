Keep It Fresh And Local

It’s a good weekend to stock up on those fresh, local goodies. Up first, it’s the First Friday Gulfport Night Market 5-9 pm on Beach Boulevard S. Then Sunday, it’s the Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village from 10 am-3 pm Sunday in Hyde Park Village, on Snow Ave. in Tampa.

Vintage Marche weekend

Add a few interesting touches to the house from Vintage Marche. This is the once a month vintage market starting tonight through Sunday Skyway Marina District, now with The Brew coffee shop

Like it a little louder? The 5th Annual Monster Energy St. Pete Powerboat Grand Prix returns to St. Pete this Friday through Sunday September 5-7. bring 50+ of the fastest vessels to the waters around the Sunshine City. The weekend activities include a pit party at Albert Whitted Park, vendor events, live music, and of course really fast boats.

Tell me what you’re up to and if I can give your event a shout-out at ann.kelly@cmg.com

Ann Ventures

