Keep The Company Happy

What to do with the houseful of family? — First things first. Our offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, and reopening following Monday. So please call ahead if you’re planning on dropping in to claim or prize for the rest the holiday season!

We did good. Over 1,000 turkeys were donated Friday as our Feed The Bay event for Metropolitan Ministries. The holiday tents are open and registration is closed for Thanksgiving with over 30,000 families. For Christmas help, click here.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA invites you to partner with us for our annual Thanksgiving Day race and fundraising celebration — the beloved Turkey Gobble Run, taking place on Thursday at 7 am.

Zephyrhills Christmas Tree lightning tonight. If you head over, tag us with those pics on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove.

Remember, Sanding Ovations is back starting through Sunday, Nov. 30, on the beach behind the Bilmar Beach Resort on Treasure Island.

Ann Ventures

