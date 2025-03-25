Keep The Arts Alive!

What a great choice to contribute to keeping our local arts scene alive and thriving this week in Info To Go!

Let’s start with one of my favorite annual events at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Taste at the Straz is this Saturday at 7 pm, and it’s well worth the ticket price that starts at just $95. That covers you for all you with to eat and drink all over the Straz along with plenty of live music.

lion king

Speaking of The Straz, The Lion King will take over Morsani Hall next week. Opening night is April 2nd, and those tickets are right here. I was lucky enough to catch up with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu for a really interesting conversation on what it’s like to sing, dance and be a puppeteer at the same time!

Okay, now where is that tye-die shirt you’ve been holding on to? Get it ready to wear for American Stage in the Park: Hair every Wednesday-Sunday through April 27th at Demens Landing Park at Bayshore Drive and Second Avenue S., St. Petersburg. It’s live and it’s the ultimate flashback!

Ann-Ventures American Stage In The Park: Hair

And don’t forget, this Friday is Opening Day for the Rays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa!

Ann Ventures

