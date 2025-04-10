Just Walkin’ The Dog

Who’s the happiest person to see you walk in the door every day? Your dog! Be extra nice today for National Hug Your Dog Day, and and extra treat or two wouldn’t hurt. If you have a cute pic you’d like to share, please do on Facebook or Instagram @1055thedove.

Speaking of puppies, here’s two for the weekend. An improve version of Hamlet starring puppies up for adoption. Puppy Hamlet will cost you $48 at American Stage Raymond James Theatre, on 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. Showtime is 2 pm Saturday.

Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge is another free event for you all, and that includes well-behaved dogs on leashes. 1 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday in Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

So what’s up this weekend at The BayCare Sound? Two great shows; Chicago Friday night, then Air Supply with Taylor Dayne Sunday night. And since we’re talking about our friends at Ruth Eckerd Hall who also book the shows at The Sound....a big announcement! 105.5 The Dove presents Yacht Rock Summer featuring Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Pablo Cruise Thursday night, July 17th at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Tickets will be available at the Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.

If you like life on the spicy side, here you go! The 18th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest is from 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday, at the England Brothers Park, 5010 Dave McKay Way, in Pinellas Park.

