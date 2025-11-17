Just Days Away From Feed The Bay

We’re just days away from our annual Feed the Bay Food Drive! Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! Come meet up with 105.5 The Dove all-day collecting your donations at Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry in Tampa (Dale Mabry just off 275) from 6 am to 7 pm.

feed the bay

Exciting news for ZooTampa at Lowry Park. They’re undergoing its largest expansion ever with its Straz Family Manatee Rescue Center and ‘Florida Waters’ attraction! It’s also time for Christmas in the Wild presented by GEICO, which connects guests with wildlife and the magic of the holiday season which begins November 28 and will shine on for seventeen select nights through December 30.

Put this on your calendar for Friday night @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm City of South Pasadena Holiday Tree Lighting takes place in Maynard A Duryea Bay View Park 7054 Sunset Dr S, South Pasadena.

manatee viewing center

The TECO Manatee Viewing Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (trails close at 4 p.m.) from November 1 through April 15. It’s closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and early on Christmas Eve, so plan accordingly. For more info, call 813-228-4289.

The city of Tampa is working to launch a new program to assist homeowners with recovery in the hardest hit areas after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The Homeowner Hurricane Assistance program (HHA) will be open for applications on starting today, Nov. 17, and the city is urging residents who are still in need of assistance to determine if they qualify. View more information on the HHA program and the qualification requirements.

Ann Ventures

