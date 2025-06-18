Juneteenth Celebrations And More

Elected officials, community leaders, youth and drum and marching bands take part in Philadelphia Juneteenth. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Ann Kelly

Let’s start today with a boat parade! The Tampa Bay Sun FC will celebrate its history-making season with a championship boat parade along the Hillsborough River today. The festivities kick off at 1 pm at the Armature Works Pier to welcome the region’s first professional women’s sports team. The team is expected to arrive by boat around 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival and Youth Summit will wrap up this weekend with a festival in Raymond James Stadium from 3-9 p.m. Many events are free but do require tickets at ROCtheBlockINC.com.

Third Friday is always a good time. Nine blocks of Main Street, Safety Harbor close for this party. The street is wet-zoned within the event footprint. 6-10 p.m. Friday.

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band are at the BayCare Sound this weekend. Showtime is Saturday at 8 p.m., at the BayCare Sound at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

