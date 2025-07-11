Joseph Quinn on being cast in The Beatles films: 'It’s beyond my wildest dreams'

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has opened up about getting to play rock legend George Harrison in director Sam Mendes' upcoming films about The Beatles.

According to The Standard, Quinn spoke to the PA news agency on the red carpet for the U.K. premiere of his film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He said being in the Beatles film is something he never could have dreamed of.

"It feels exciting, it feels a little daunting," Quinn shared. "I’m definitely inspired by the three men that I’m working with, and Sam, who’s directing it."

Quinn's co-stars include Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr.

"We’ve been doing a few weeks of rehearsals that I’ve really been enjoying," he added. "It’s beyond my wildest dreams. I can’t believe I’m able to participate in a film and a project like this."

Mendes' Beatles films, titled The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, will be released in April 2028. Each film will be told from a different band member's point of view.

The Sony films will mark the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the band members' life stories and their legendary catalog of music.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.