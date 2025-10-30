Joey Bada$$ to star opposite Taraji P. Henson in Netflix film ''Tis So Sweet'

Joey Bada$$ attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)/Taraji P. Henson on 'Soul of a Nation' (ABC/Troy Harvey)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

From the world of drug dealing to a faith-based film, Joey Bada$$ is making his way in the world of Hollywood. The rapper, born Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott, previously played a drug dealer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and has secured a starring role in the upcoming Netflix film 'Tis So Sweet.

Joey will play opposite Taraji P. Henson in the film, about "a Chicago bakery owner who is stunned by a miraculous discovery that challenges her to reclaim lost time, heal old wounds, and find purpose in the unexpected," according to Deadline. The film is based on the story of Chicago baker Lenore Lindsey, who went on a search to find the son she put up for adoption and discovered he was a regular at her bakery.

'Tis So Sweet will mark the second film under the faith-based partnership between Devon Franklin, Tyler Perry and Netflix. The first was the film Ruth & Boaz, which starred Tyler Lepley and Serayah, Joey's fiancée and the mother of his son.

