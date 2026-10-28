Jennifer Lawrence talks playing Katniss again in new 'Hunger Games' film

If you were hoping Katniss Everdeen would return for the new Hunger Games film, the odds are in your favor.

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she has reprised role in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. Josh Hutcherson and Woody Harrelson also return as Peeta Mellark and Haymitch Abernathy, respectively.

Lawrence told host Alex Cooper that it was “unbelievable” stepping back into the role.

“It was so crazy because it was the same crew,” she said. “It was the same camera guys, the same AD who I’ve worked with a million times too ‘cause I love him, and Josh and Woody, and it was so emotional.”

She said she and Josh “didn’t walk to the bathroom without our arms around each other,” calling the experience “so beautiful.”

Lawrence added, “And Woody obviously came through the window of my hotel room uninvited 'cause it wouldn't be the same if he listened to boundaries and used a door.”

Sunrise on the Reaping follows a teenage Haymitch, played by Joseph Zada, as he faces the arena in the 50th annual Hunger Games. The film also stars Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning, Glenn Close, Billy Porter and Kieran Culkin.

Lawrence played the role of Katniss in the first four films of the Hunger Games franchise, the first of which was released in 2012. She and Hutcherson were initially rumored to be returning for Sunrise on the Reaping, though it hadn't been officially confirmed.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name, arrives in theaters on Nov. 20.

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