James Ransone's wife remembers actor following his death: 'We are forever'

James Ransone attends the world premiere of 'It: Chapter Two' at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Aug. 26, 2019. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images)

The wife of The Wire actor James Ransone is remembering her late husband following his death at age 46.

Jamie McPhee posted a tribute to Instagram on Sunday remembering her husband, who died by suicide on Dec. 19, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

"I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again," McPhee wrote in the post's caption, alongside a photo of her and Ransone.

"You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever," she added, referencing the couple's children.

Ransone, a Baltimore native, was best known for playing Chester "Ziggy" Sobotka, a Baltimore dock worker and criminal, in season 2 of The Wire.

In addition to The Wire, Ransone played a variety of roles in shows including Treme, Low Winter Sun, How to Make It in America, Bosch and Generation Kill. He also took on an array of film roles in titles such as It Chapter Two, Inside Man, In a Valley of Violence, and Sinister and Sinister 2.

Ransone had previously spoken about the difficulties he faced in his personal life over the years.

In 2016, the actor discussed his past substance abuse issues and getting sober in his 20s in an interview with Interview magazine.

"I woke up at 27 after being on heroin for five years. It was like I sobered up and I realized, 'My job is being an actor. This is crazy!'" he said at the time.

Tributes for Ransone poured in following his death from high-profile directors like Spike Lee and Sean Baker, with whom Ransone had worked in the past.

"Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER And INSIDE MAN," Lee wrote in an Instagram post featuring him and Ransone.

Anora director Baker also shared a photo of himself with Ransone. "I'll miss you dearly my friend," Baker wrote.

ABC News has reached out to Ransone's representative for comment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide — free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text the national lifeline at 988.

