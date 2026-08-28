Jacob Elordi says 'The Dog Stars' co-star Josh Brolin is 'one of the greats'

For Jacob Elordi, working on The Dog Stars wasn't simply a starring role in Ridley Scott's latest film. It was also an opportunity to learn alongside a performer he's admired for years.

The actor plays Hig, a young pilot who survives in a brutal post-apocalyptic world. He joins forces with military survivalist Bangley, who is played by Josh Brolin. The film is based on Peter Heller’s bestselling book of the same name and also features Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong and Guy Pearce.

Elordi told ABC News that Brolin "has been someone that I've looked up to as an actor forever. He's just one of the greats, you know?"

In a moment Elordi described as "sentimental," he opened up about a memory he shared on set with Brolin. The pair were hanging out in a hangar Scott had built for Elordi's character, Hig. While relaxing on a leather couch, the pair just sat "there, looking at the Dolomite Mountains, talking about acting. Waxing poetic on it" even, Elordi said.

The moment "meant so much" to Elordi. It was more than just a passing conversation between takes.

"To be taken in and embraced by somebody that you've studied and admired for so long. That was really, really special to me," Elordi said. "He's totally free when he acts, and that's something that I took from him. He bears himself the second he gets to set and shows everyone exactly who he is, and then he can do what he does. He's a master."

Brolin said he relied heavily on Elordi.

"I was kind of under prepped because I had just come from another movie and I relied on Jacob, who's a 28- year-old, at least in my mind, newbie," Brolin said. "He was so available and he was willing, and I think he respects ... the kind of old-school mentality so much."

In Brolin's eyes, Elordi "is a kid that's the real deal."

"Personally and professionally, we both leaned on each other very much," Brolin said.

The Dog Stars arrives in theaters on Friday.

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