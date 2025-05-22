It’s A WWE Takeover In Tampa

John Cena gets a dark look on his face before attacking Cody Rhodes in an unexpected heel turn.

And John Cena is part of it!

It all happens at the Yuengling Center with the first show kicking this off Saturday with Saturday Night’s Main Event with John Cena. After Sunday brunch it’s NXT Battleground and that’s a live event. On Monday, Memorial Day, it’s Monday Night Raw, streaming live on Netflix. If that’s not enough sweat and spandex, on Tuesday, it’s NXT on USA Network.

Colorado Rockies v. Tampa Bay Rays TAMPA, FL - MARCH 28: A general view of George M. Steinbrenner Field is seen during the game between the Colorado Rockies and the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, March 28, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

It’s going to be a warm one for these games in Tampa with the Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. Games are this Friday through Sunday at Steinbrenner Field

It’s finally here...Epic Universe officially opened at Universal Orlando today.

Ann Ventures

©2025 Cox Media Group