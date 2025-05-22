It’s A WWE Takeover In Tampa

And John Cena is part of it!
It all happens at the Yuengling Center with the first show kicking this off Saturday with Saturday Night’s Main Event with John Cena. After Sunday brunch it’s NXT Battleground and that’s a live event. On Monday, Memorial Day, it’s Monday Night Raw, streaming live on Netflix. If that’s not enough sweat and spandex, on Tuesday, it’s NXT on USA Network.
It’s going to be a warm one for these games in Tampa with the Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays. Games are this Friday through Sunday at Steinbrenner Field
It’s finally here...Epic Universe officially opened at Universal Orlando today.
