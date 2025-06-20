It’s A What?

All it took was on trip through the produce section, where all I wanted was nice, fresh peach to discover I’m apparently out of the groove with some new combos. I’ve had the grapes that taste like cotton candy, but these were new.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Peacharines

Next to the peaches, there were “peacharines”, a combination of a peach and a nectarine. Then across the way, it was a bag of “plumcots”. That’s a plum and apricot in one.

Ann Kelly's Kitchen Plumcots

These are not the cheapest of course, and quite honestly I didn’t feel like spending the extra bucks. But if you had, how about a review?

WORDS OF WISDOM FROM ANN KELLY’S KITCHEN

Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad - Miles Kington

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

