It’s Still The Weekend

First of all, let’s keep in mind a lot of warming shelters are going to be overwhelmed with this record-breaking cold snap, so if you can help with volunteer hours or donations, please do. To date, these are the shelters that plan to be open.

Sunday morning will bring wind chills into the teens or 20’s but the NHL is kind of happy about it. The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

But the weather may not be kind to Gasparilla Saturday. Then there’s the issue of possible gale warning Saturday morning when the Gasparilla invasion takes place on a new route. It won’t be a day to take chances on the water, and there will be a lot of law enforcement to remind you of that. I have the latest in the Dove Daily Update.

Lionel Richie

Great news when it’s sure to be warmer. Tickets for Lionel Richie at Benchmark Arena with Earth Wind and Fire Wednesday, July 22 at 7:30 pm go on sale this morning (Friday) at 10:00 am at ticketmaster.com.

Other fun show that also go on sale this morning include Alton Brown with a new live show: An Evening Of Alton Brown at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Saturday, April 25 At 7:30 pm, and over at the Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Presents it’s VOYAGE: Celebrating The Music Of Journey Saturday, June 13 At 8 pm. Get those at rutheckerdhall.com

