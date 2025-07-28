It’s The Heat And The Humidity

Another brutal day underway in Tampa Bay. When you head to work at 3 am like I do and it’s already 86, you know it’s going to be rough.
So from Fox 13 meteorologist Dave Osterberg, we’re under another heat advisory in the Dove Tampa Bay Forecast. Tampa did set that record high of 100 yesterday, and we had feels-like temps around 115.
So you know the drill to hydrate, take it easy outside and make sure when you’re walking the dog to get those booties on their tender little feet or keep them on the cool grass.
Do you have any chill-out tips to share? Tag us on Facebook or Instagram at @1055thedove!
©2025 Cox Media Group